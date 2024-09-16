Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 418,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,685,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Oatly Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 144.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,886 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,603,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 834,947 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

