NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $43.26 on Monday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
