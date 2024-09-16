Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

