Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NVO opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

