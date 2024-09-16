Northland Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.