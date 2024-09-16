Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $10.00 on Monday. Nidec has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

