Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.5 days.

Nexxen International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TTTPF stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

