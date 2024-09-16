Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.40 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Nexum has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $13,374.79 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

