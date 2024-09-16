Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Netcapital Trading Down 38.4 %

Shares of NCPLW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.