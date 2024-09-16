Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.1% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,530,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 148.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,566 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

