Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

