NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,976.0 days.

NEC Price Performance

Shares of NIPNF opened at $85.69 on Monday. NEC has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

