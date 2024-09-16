NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,976.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
Shares of NIPNF opened at $85.69 on Monday. NEC has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.
NEC Company Profile
