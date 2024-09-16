National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.00

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.54, with a volume of 4867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,448,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

