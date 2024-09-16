National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of NGG opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
