National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

