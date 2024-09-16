National Bankshares Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$30.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,588. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.94.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

