Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
