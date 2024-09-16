Nancy Disman Sells 20,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOUR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.38. 776,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

