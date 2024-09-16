Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 31,033,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 13,974,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Shares of Mullen Automotive are going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.