Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $26.39

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $25.48. Mosaic shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 903,216 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

