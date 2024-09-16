Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,946,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund comprises about 6.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $69,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

CAF opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

