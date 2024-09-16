Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.23 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $143.39 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,044,268 coins and its circulating supply is 902,294,594 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

