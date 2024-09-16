Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) were down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 153,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 130,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Montero Mining and Exploration
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
