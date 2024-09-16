Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 10,205 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 72.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.