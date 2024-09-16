Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.95 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.