Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $11.26 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,610,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,125,000 after buying an additional 60,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

