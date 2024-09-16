Mizuho Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 109,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 592,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

