Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTLHY stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.