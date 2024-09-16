Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,004,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.32.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

