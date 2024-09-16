Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $166.26, with a volume of 15008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $713,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

