MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 3.10. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.1% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

