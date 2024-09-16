MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.65 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

