MetisDAO Price Reaches $29.55 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $29.55 or 0.00051149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $176.00 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.66726172 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $5,885,384.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

