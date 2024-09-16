Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Update

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATH traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.18. 5,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,376. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Get Metalpha Technology alerts:

About Metalpha Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.