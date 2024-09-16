Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $217.44 million and $30,578.23 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Meta Games Coin
Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.
Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
