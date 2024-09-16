Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $611.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $592.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

