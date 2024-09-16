Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

