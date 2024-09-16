Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.04. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

