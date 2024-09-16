Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

