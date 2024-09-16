Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,673 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

