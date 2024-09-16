Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $216.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.38.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

