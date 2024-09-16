Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $238.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average of $201.23. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.