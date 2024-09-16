Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno Acquires 7,800 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercer International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of MERC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 719,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,376. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $426.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -8.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

