Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $636,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $337.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.