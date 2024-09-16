Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $317,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,637,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 89.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $230.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $278.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

