Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,433 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

