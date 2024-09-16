Megan Paterson Sells 3,172 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.

Kinaxis Trading Down 1.0 %

KXS stock traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$154.21. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$155.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.43. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

