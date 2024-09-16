Megan Paterson Sells 3,172 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.
Kinaxis Trading Down 1.0 %
KXS stock traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$154.21. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$155.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.43. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
