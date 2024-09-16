MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Update

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,271.0 days.

MedPeer,Inc. Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MDPEF opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. MedPeer,Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

About MedPeer,Inc.

Further Reading

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors and pharmacists in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; Yakubato, a medical institution based pharmacy reservation service; kakari, a family pharmacy support service; first call, a cloud-based health management service; Tonoel, a web service that allows health insurance union representatives, business office representatives, and industrial health staff to carry out tasks related to specific health guidance; kakari for Clinic, a family clinic support service; MedPeer Career, a physician career change/part-time job information site; Yakumed, a community site for pharmacists; Yakuchie for career and skill development of pharmacists; and Clinic Support, a physician practice and management support service.

