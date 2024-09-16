MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Update

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,271.0 days.
MedPeer,Inc. Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of MDPEF opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. MedPeer,Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
About MedPeer,Inc.
