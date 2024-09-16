MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDIA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.01.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Featured Stories

