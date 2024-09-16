MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in August

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,845,800 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 1,228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $17.18 on Monday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.