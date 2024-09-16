Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 175,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $609,325 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

